Liverpool Express Interest In Takumi Minamino

RB Salzburg might not have reached the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, but they were one of the biggest surprises in the group stage and some of their top players might depart to greener pastures sooner than later.

Erling Haland is the player everyone talks about, but another player that has been slowly gathering interest is Takumi Minamino. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the top performers in Europe for the Austrian Bundesliga champions, and he has been linked with a January move to Liverpool.

The Reds noticed Minanimo during the first match against Salzburg in the Champions League this season, where the Japan international notched one goal and one assist. The Japanese looked quite threatening in the game between both clubs earlier this week, and recent reports have indicated both parties are reportedly discussing a deal.

Salzburg’s sporting director, Christoph Freund, acknowledged talks between both sides and said it’s an “honour” to know top sides are interested in current Salzburg players.

Minamino has nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season. The Japanese star has a buyout clause of £9 million, meaning he could be quite cheap for Liverpool given his age and track record in Europe during the current term.