Gossip Column: Isak, Griezmann, Lautaro, Rashica, van de Beek, and more…

Wednesday, 15th April 2020

Barcelona remain open to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, but the Serie A giants will ask for Antoine Griezmann in return.

MARCA

Barcelona have a “backup plan” if they can’t land Martinez, however. If that happens, they would focus their efforts in making a move for Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak.

MARCA

One player that could leave Barcelona in the coming months is Nelson Semedo, as Manchester City might re-ignite their interest in the Portugal international ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Express

Liverpool and Tottenham are competing to sign Olympiakos defender Kostas Tsimikas, although The Reds are believed to be front-runners to land him.

Team Talk

Edinson Cavani is set to leave PSG this summer, but that doesn’t mean he will move back to South America. The striker wants to remain in Europe until after the 2022 World Cup.

Goal.com

Bayern Munich won’t sign Philippe Coutinho to a permanent deal past this season, so both Chelsea and Arsenal will have the chance to sign the Barcelona playmaker ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Sun

Ajax star Donny van de Beek is attracting interest from “several top teams” ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to his agent.

Metro

Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but The Gunners are going through a complicated financial situation and that might stall talks of a potential deal between both parties.

The Mirror

Up to four EPL sides, including Wolverhampton and Liverpool, are considering a move for Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica.

The Express

Erling Haaland is being targeted by both Manchester United and Real Madrid due to his release clause of “only” £65m. However, that doesn’t come into effect until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Mirror

Napoli star winger Lorenzo Insigne will extend his current deal with the Serie A side. His new contract with the Partenopei side will run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Calciomercato