Gossip Column: Buffon, de Jong, Messi, ter Stegen, Neymar, and more…

Saturday, 18th April 2020

Gianluigi Buffon won’t retire at the end of the 2019-20 season. The 42-year-old goalkeeper has signed a one-year contract extension with Juventus, so he will stay with the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

TuttoSport

Andre Onana is quite likely to leave Ajax next summer since several teams are tracking him closely. The Dutch giants have slapped a £35m price tag on the Cameroon international as a result.

Telegraph

Arsenal were interested in making a move for PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa, but the French club is now set to extend his deal for, at least, 12 more months.

SPORT

Barcelona are planning a massive squad overhaul, but there are three players which are deemed as “untouchable”. These are Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong.

ESPN

Julian Draxler seems set to leave PSG ahead of the 2020-21 season due to his lack of first-team minutes. Hertha Berlin have taken advantage of that and have offered him a contract for the upcoming term.

Foot Mercato

Borussia Dortmund wanted to include Mason Greenwood in any potential deal with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho.

ESPN

Barcelona will make another charge for PSG this summer, and they are willing to offer names such as Ousmane Dembele, Jean-Clair Todibo or Samuel Umtiti in any potential deal to sweeten the pot.

Mundo Deportivo

Paul Pogba is now “reportedly close” to sign a new deal with Manchester United despite the constant transfer speculation surrounding him.

The Express