Inter Milan Want Griezmann In Potential Lautaro Martinez Deal

FC Barcelona have decided to make a move for Lautaro Martinez ahead of the 2020-21 season. The Spanish giants have identified the Argentina international as the perfect long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, both due to his goalscoring exploits and also due to his great relationship with Lionel Messi.

Inter Milan are not keen to part ways with their star forward but, in the event they decide to sell the talented 22-year-old, they will ask for Antoine Griezmann in return. The Frenchman has not been able to adapt to life at Camp Nou and Inter will attempt to use that to their advantage.

Plus, the Serie A side believe a “one-for-one” swap deal could become a reality — at least based on their perspective. Lautaro’s release clause is 111 million euros, while the Frenchman’s is 120 million. The biggest problem here would be Barca’s will to include Griezmann in any deal, as they are not keen to part ways with the Frenchman just one year after signing him.

If Barca can’t complete a deal for Martinez next summer, then they are expected to make a push for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, 20. However, the Swedish is viewed as a backup plan and Barca will reportedly focus their efforts in completing a move for Martinez.