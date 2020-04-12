Gossip Column: Lautaro, Mertens, Ndombele, Sancho, Rodriguez, and more…

Sunday, 12th April 2020

Jadon Sancho remains linked with a move to the Premier League but is not interested in joining Chelsea — thus, Manchester United are leading the race to acquire his services. Real Madrid might become an alternative as well.

Diario Madridista

Tanguy Ndombele‘s bad relationship with Jose Mourinho might force him to leave Tottenham next summer, and Barcelona are the main favourites to sign him if that’s the case.

The Daily Star

Everton have joined the race to sign James Rodriguez next summer. Napoli and Manchester United have already expressed interest in making a move for the 28-year-old Colombia international.

Express

Chelsea remain interested in Dries Mertens and are ready to submit another offer for the 32-year-old. The winger, who ranks as Napoli‘s all-time leading scorer, is set to become a free agent at the end of the current season.

Gazzetta dello Sport

AS Roma are keen to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan, but they are unwilling to meet Arsenal‘s value of £22m for the attacking midfielder.

The Daily Star

Diego Godin could leave Inter Milan at the end of the season since he’s interested in moving to the Premier League. Manchester United and Tottenham have already expressed interest in his services.

Tuttosport

Emiliano Martinez might leave Arsenal to join Independiente. He’s hoping to do it at the same time Sergio Aguero returns to Argentina as well.

TNT Sports

Inter vice-president, Javier Zanetti, believes Lautaro Martinez will remain at the club despite interest from both Manchester City and Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 season.

ESPN