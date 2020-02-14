Gossip Column: Volland, Isco, Henderson, Aarons, Dembele, and more…

Friday, 14th February 2019

Bayer Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland is open to move to the Premier League next summer after he couldn’t complete a switch to join Arsenal during January.

Sport1

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 22, who’s currently on loan at Sheffield United.

Daily Mail

Isco could leave Real Madrid next summer due to a lack of playing time and, if that happens, both Chelsea and Arsenal would be open to try to sign him for a £63m transfer fee.

The Sun

Speaking of players who are struggling for playing time, Eric Dier is concerned about his role at Tottenham before signing a new contract. This could lead to his departure from the London-based club next summer.

Daily Mail

Juventus are open to sign Willian next summer, but the Chelsea winger does not want to move to the Serie A side if Maurizio Sarri remains on the manager role.

Express

Manchester United have received “green light” to sign Lyon star forward Moussa Dembele, 23, next summer.

Daily Star

The Spurs are aiming to complete a double switch at Norwich. They are looking to sign both Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons. Both players would bolster the team’s defensive depth.

Express

Real Madrid are willing to pay Inter Milan the €120m needed to release Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez from his current contract.

TyC Sports