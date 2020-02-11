Roma Not Ready To Pay £20m To Sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Embed from Getty Images

AS Roma would live to have Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the squad for the next season and beyond. But for that to happen, Arsenal would have to lower their stance and reduce the price tag they have currently slapped over the Armenia international.

As things stand now, Roma are not prepared to meet Arsenal’s £20million valuation for the 31-year-old, whose Emirates contract expires next year. The former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund is on a season-long loan deal at the Serie A giants but if both teams can’t reach on a deal by the end of the current season, then Mkhitaryan would have to return to Arsenal.

The biggest problem here is that Mikel Arteta does not want him at the club next term, so Arsenal are reportedly looking for buyers elsewhere if they can’t agree to a fee with the Giallorossi club.

He recently claimed: “Arsenal made me promises at the beginning of the season but after just two weeks those promises weren’t kept. I no longer felt happy at Arsenal and from day one there have been no regrets about joining Roma, where I have really felt the appreciation of the supporters and the club.”

Mkhitaryan has notched four goals and one assist in 10 Serie A appearances for Roma this season.