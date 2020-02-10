Gossip Column: Firmino, Onana, Koulibaly, Maddison, Pogba, and more…

Monday, 10th February 2020

Bayern Munich are open to make a move for Roberto Firmino, and they are considering a £75m bid for the 28-year-old Brazil international.

The Sun

Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba has been dealing with an injury all season long, and he’s tired of life at Old Trafford. So much that he will aim to leave the club this summer with 12 months left on his current deal.

Manchester Evening News

The Red Devils have also “cooled off” their interest in signing James Maddison since the England international is reportedly set to sign a contract extension with Leicester City.

Express

Despite having an abundance of midfielders in the squad, Maurizio Sarri could sign another central midfielder for Juventus ahead of the 2020-21 season. He is reported to have interest in making a move for Chelsea star Jorginho.

Daily Mail

Kalidou Koulibaly will see his release clause activate in June, although teams that want him would have to pay £127m for his services.

Mirror

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but he is keen to sign with Chelsea if the chance arises.

Caught Offside