Jack Grealish Open To Complete Manchester United Move

Manchester United landed a top playmaker in Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window. Could they be in line to add another one during the summer as well?

That might be the scenario if recent rumours are deemed as true. According to reports coming out of England during the weekend, Aston Villa playmaker is keen to leave the club to join Manchester United during the summer transfer window. Those are huge news for The Red Devils, as the winger has been one of Villa’s best players during the current 2019-20 Premier League season.

Manchester United were also keen to make a move for Leicester City star James Maddison. But since the former Norwich midfielder will extend his deal with The Foxes, now United have turned their focus to other alternatives. Grealish already ranked at the top, and his desire to play for the club could tip the scales towards him even more.

For what is worth, there’s nothing set in stone about a potential transfer involving Grealish. But the player is quite interested to see the move come true over the summer. Now it’s time for United to get the deal done before other teams get in the way.

Grealish has seven goals and five assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Villa this season.