Liverpool Could Go After Werner Next Summer

Liverpool are having a historic season in the Premier League. Not only they continue winning matches with easy, getting wins in all but one league match this season, but they are on track to break multiple records. They could easily go on to set a record for most points in a single Premier League campaign and also remain unbeaten in throughout the season.

Those are all the reasons why Liverpool are not expected to do some massive work in the next summer transfer window and they could only do with some minor tweaks and possible replacements for squad members. However, with the African Cup of Nations being moved back to winter means that many Liverpool players could miss a significant period of the season in early 2021.

That, according to The Athletic, could lead to Liverpool going after RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner. The 23-year-old German has 20 goals in Bundesliga this season. He would not be a cheap option, but he would definitely give more options to Jurgen Klopp.