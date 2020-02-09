Jorginho Would Be Open To A Juventus Move

Juventus are still having some issues in the middle of the park and it could very well be the case that this coming summer they will be doing a lot of work to improve their midfield. Such problems were obvious on Saturday night when Verona came back to beat Juventus 2-1 and one player is now being rumoured with a potential move to Turin.

That player is Jorginho, the Brazilian Italian who has been playing in two Maurizio Sarri’s sides, Napoli a few years ago and last season’s Chelsea. But it seems that they could now meet up once again. That is what the Sun are claiming and the midfielder’s agent has obviously started giving signals to the champions of Italy and to come and get the defensive midfielder.

Jorginho’s agent said that if offers came from other countries, him and the player would be ready to evaluate them. He then continued by saying that it is not impossible for Jorginho to go to Juventus…