Man United Raising Asking Price For Chris Smalling

Manchester United’s situation last summer in regards to centre-backs was an interesting one. After the signature of Harry Maguire for a world-record fee for a player in his position, it became obvious Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be ready to offload some other centre-backs. Phil Jones remained at the club, but Chris Smalling decided to go to Italy.

He made a year-long loan move to AS Roma and Serie A and after impressing for the Giallorossi so far this season, he has been rumoured with a potential stay in Rome. AS Roma are growing more and more interested to keep him at the club, but according to reports from the Express, that might not happen.

The reason for that is that Manchester United have reportedly raised the asking price for the English centre-back. They want to get the best out of Smalling’s good loan spell and it seems Roma will not be happy with such a development.