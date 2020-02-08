Arsenal Enter Race To Sign Said Benrahma

Embed from Getty Images

There’s no question Said Benrahma has been one of the top players during the 2019-20 Championship season. The Brentford winger has been a big reason why The Bees are currently sitting in playoff zone midway into the season and with a realistic shot at fighting for Premier League promotion for the 2020-21 campaign.

However, several teams are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old star winger. Newcastle and Leicester are said to be interested in the Algeria international, but Arsenal seems to have joined the race for his signature as well. According to a report from The Sun, The Gunners are quite interested in securing a move for the talented attacking midfielder.

It won’t be easy, though. Brentford have already parted ways with key squad members such as Chris Mepham and Neal Maupay in recent months, and it’s hard to see them losing another star to a Premier League side considering they have a real chance at playing against them in a few more months if they can keep their stellar run of form down the stretch.

Aston Villa were also keen on Benrahma during January, but nothing happened. Benrahma moved to Brentford from Nice in 2018 and has since scored 19 goals in 72 appearances at Griffin Park.