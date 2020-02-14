Real Madrid Open To Pay Lautaro Martinez Release Clause

Embed from Getty Images

Lautaro Martinez could be one of the most in-demand strikers during the upcoming summer transfer window. However, there are a few sides that should be considered as favourites to acquire the Argentina international.

FC Barcelona have been dubbed as “potential major players” to sign the Inter Milan star next July, while Manchester and Manchester United do not have much of a chance to acquire him. But Real Madrid have emerged as a potential threat for Barcelona over the last few hours.

In fact, a report from Argentina-based station TyC Sports indicated Los Merengues would be open to pay Martinez’s release clause — set at €120million — to sign him. Inter are expected to ask that figure as a minimum to potentially begin negotiations if they are open to part ways with their star forward.

As if that wasn’t enough, it has been rumoured that Los Merengues would also offer Martinez a hefty wage that could make him one of the top paid players in a star-studded squad. But there are several other teams that could pay Martinez’s release clause, so both Madrid and Barca could find competition for the services of the star forward in the coming months.

Martinez has had an impressive season with Inter so far, notching 16 goals in 28 games this season while playing alongside another goalscoring threat such as Romelu Lukaku.