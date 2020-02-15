Manchester United Identify Three Summer Transfer Targets

Embed from Getty Images

Paul Pogba seems set to leave Manchester United this summer. The 26-year-old star midfielder is not happy with his role at Old Trafford and is keen to leave the club for the second time in his career. Undoubtedly, losing him would be a huge blow for the team given his status as a world-class player.

However, Manchester United are not wasting time to find potential replacements. According to a report from The Daily Star, The Red Devils have identified three targets in case Pogba leaves the side during the summer. These are Jadon Sancho, James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Sancho is the toughest one to sign since Dortmund will undoubtedly command a nine-figure transfer fee to join the Old Trafford side. Leicester easily expect an €80m fee for Maddison, while Villa might get around €50m for Grealish. That sounds like a massive spending spree for United.

For what is worth, Maddison and Grealish have both admitted they would like to play for The Red Devils. Both players would add some much-needed quality and flair to the final meters, while working as the perfect complements for January signing Bruno Fernandes.

Maddison joined Leicester from Norwich City for £24million in 2018 and has already scored nine times this season. Meanwhile, Grealish has nine goals and seven assists in all competitions this term. Sancho has 15 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances so far this season.