Gossip Column: Young, Pussetto, Bruno Fernandes, Politano, Klimala, and more…

Tuesday, 14th January 2020

Watford is set to complete a move for Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto. The forward will undergo a medical ahead of a permanent move to join The Hornets.

Sky Sports

Roma and Inter Milan are set to complete a swap involving Leonardo Spinazzola and Matteo Politano.

Corriere Dello Sport

However, that wouldn’t stop the Nerazzurri side to pursue Ashley Young during the current transfer window.

Sky Sports

Manchester United and Sporting CP are in talks to complete a move for Bruno Fernandes, as the Portugal international is keen to move to Old Trafford this month.

Telegraph

However, both parties remain far apart when it comes to the transfer fee for a deal.

Sky Sports

Los Angeles Galaxy remain open to make a move for Sevilla star Javier Hernandez, who hasn’t logged many minutes with the Liga outfit. The Mexican international already accepted the move.

Diario AS

Celtic have bolstered their attacking line with the signing of Polish striker Patryk Klimala. The Poland international has joined the Scottish giants on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Sky Sports

Benfica are looking to bolster their attacking depth during the current January transfer window, and they are aiming to complete a move for Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz.

MARCA