Benfica Looking To Complete Mariano Diaz Deal

Benfica are looking to bolster their attacking depth during the current January transfer window. And they have set their sights on a specific target. The Eagles are keen to make a move for Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz.

According to a report from Portuguese outlet ‘O Jogo’, the Portuguese giants want to secure a move for the 26-year-old striker who hasn’t had a lot of chances for Los Merengues this term. He could be in line for more minutes in the coming weeks, however, as Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are all injured.

However, Mariano is regularly left out of the bench altogether. Benfica are open to secure his services with a loan move until the end of the season with a further purchase option before the 2020-21 campaign. But they need to convince Mariano to accept the deal.

Benfica want to replace Raul De Tomas, who signed with Espanyol during the current January transfer window, and Mariano would fit perfectly on what The Eagles need upront.

Mariano has registered just 44 minutes of first-team minutes this season in the Super Cup, but he is yet to register a single appearance on either La Liga or the UEFA Champions League.