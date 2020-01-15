FC Barcelona No Longer Chasing Dani Olmo

Embed from Getty Images

FC Barcelona had been heavily linked with a move for Dinamo Zagreb star playmaker Dani Olmo, who has been one of the most sought-after players over the last few months. However, it seems Los Blaugranas have now decided against making a move for the Spain international.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Los Blaugranas are no longer looking to sign Olmo during the current January transfer window. It remains to be seen whether they will attempt to chase him in the coming months as well.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is rated at €35m, and he is far and away the highest-valued player in the Croatian Prva Liga according to Transfermarkt. Perhaps the potential transfer scared Barca a little bit, but it could be that they simply have set their priorities elsewhere. After all, the midfield area is where they have the biggest depth at the moment.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for Olmo, who could be looking to move to a more competitive environment after showcasing his quality in this season’s UEFA Champions League. But with no teams making a real approach to sign, he might have to wait until the end of the current season to complete his switch away from the Croatian giants.

Olmo has three goals and three assists in nine league outings for Dinamo Zagreb this season. He also had five goals and four assists in 11 Champions League matches including qualifiers.