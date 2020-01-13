Bruno Fernandes Open To January Manchester United Move

Embed from Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes could be on his way to Manchester United. Or at least, that’s what the player apparently wants.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon, with both Manchester City and Manchester United considered as favourites to sign the 25-year-old playmaker. However, Fernandes is keen to complete an Old Trafford switch during the current month.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Bruno Fernandes has informed Sporting Lisbon he would like to join Manchester United this month if a deal can be struck between the clubs. Talks between both sides have already been held, but the transfer fee remains the biggest hurdle in the completion of a deal.

While Sporting were initially looking for as much as €80 million (£68.5m) for Fernandes, The Red Devils are only open to spend around £50m for the Portugal international. Undoubtedly, both parties will have to come closer on their stances if they are going to do business.

Fernandes has 67 goals in 133 appearances for the Portuguese club throughout his career. He has eight goals and seven assists in 15 Liga NOS appearances and, if we include all competitions into the mix, then the attacking midfielder has scored 15 goals while setting up another 13 in 25 outings.