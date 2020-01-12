Wolves Looking Towards Lemar

Wolverhampton Wanderers have started their season a bit slow due to Europa League qualifiers, but once they got adjusted to the new situation, they started performing really well. At the heart of those performances has been Raul Jimenez who could be targeted by Manchester United in this transfer window.

That is why Wolves are looking for various other options in case they have to sell the Mexican star. One of those solutions could be Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report suggests he could be making a move to England this January, as the France international has been previously linked to Arsenal, Tottenham and Lyon. However, the big factor here could be Wolves’ relationship with Jorge Mendes that puts them in a good position to lure him to the Premier League.

Still, Atletico will demand a big price for the 24-year-old after making a big investment to sign him from Monaco in 2018.