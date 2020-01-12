Inter Milan Reach Agreement With Eriksen

The Christian Eriksen saga seems like a never ending story. The rumours about the Danish attacking midfielder are not slowing down after full six months of various reports on the subject of his potential move from North London. The latest news are coming out of Italy, where Gazzetta dello Sport are claiming that Inter Milan have reached an agreement with the player.

The report suggests Inter and Eriksen found a deal for a contract running until the summer of 2024, but deal is yet to be found with Spurs. This is proving to be the biggest stepping stone, as Inter and the Dane know what they want. It is on Tottenham to decide if they want to wait out the end of the season and lose the player on a free transfer or if they want to recoup some of the money.

It is claimed Eriksen will earn a net salary of €7.5 million plus bonuses.