Manchester United Mulling Raul Jimenez Move?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer always said one of Manchester United’s priorities ahead of the January transfer window would be to strengthen their attacking line. And considering they missed out on Erling Haaland, The Red Devils have already found another alternative to boost their forward depth.

According to several reports, Manchester United would be interested to make a move for Wolverhampton striker Raul Jimenez. The Mexico international has been tearing it up for Wolves this season, and he has emerged as one of the most effective strikers in Europe over the last two seasons. United would be interested in him due to his stellar poaching skills and superior technical ability.

Wolves won’t let Jimenez leave that easily, though. The Mexican is an integral part of the Wolves setup, and the team remain alive in the Premier League race for a UEFA Europa League berth ahead of the 2020-21 season, as well as the Europa League this year and the FA Cup, where they will take on The Red Devils next week.

Therefore, Manchester United know signing Jimenez this month will be difficult. But they are expected to make another approach during the summer in order to bring the Mexican to Old Trafford. He would be the second Mexico striker to sign for United following Javier Chicharito Hernandez, who played for The Red Devils between 2010 and 2014.

Jimenez has 17 goals in 34 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season.