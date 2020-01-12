AC Milan Edging Closer Towards Kjaer And Begovic

AC Milan have been quite busy with their January transfer window. After the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from LA Galaxy, it looks like Rossoneri are far from finishing their business on the market. Two players are getting closer to becoming AC Milan players – Simon Kjaer and Asmir Begovic.

Sevilla defender has been loaned to Atalanta for this season, but he has been unable to break into the team making just six appearances across all competitions and now he could arrive at San Siro to help Milan’s defence.

Also, with Pepe Reina set to make a move to the Premier League, Milan are also looking at a backup goalkeeper. That goalkeeper is expected to be Asmir Begovic. Former Bosnia and Herzegovina international is still part of Bournemouth setup, after spending six months in Azerbaijan. Reportedly, this will be another short-term signing in order to get a safety net in case Gianluigi Donnarumma gets injured.