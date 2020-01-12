Chicago Fire Interested In Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic has been a part of the transfer rumour mills ever since the summer transfer window. The Serbia international has not been part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and thus many reports have been suggesting he could be leaving the club to move to either Inter Milan or Atletico Madrid.

But now another team is being mentioned in this conversation and that is Chicago Fire. Major League Soccer side have lost a couple of their Designated Players in the off-season, as Bastian Schweinsteiger and Aleksandar Katai are not their leaders anymore and Chicago have space to sign new players on big contracts.

According to the Sun, Chicago would be offering Matic around five million pounds per year, but such move looks unlikely to happen at this point in time. Man United are in need of midfielders and if Matic is to leave Old Trafford, it is more realistic to happen during the summer.