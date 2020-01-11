AC Milan Target Asmir Begovic To Replace Pepe Reina

Embed from Getty Images

Pepe Reina is set to leave AC Milan on loan once again, as the Spaniard is bound to join Premier League’s Aston Villa until the end of the 2019-20 season. But the Serie A giants have already found a potential replacement.

According to several reports, the Rossoneri side is aiming to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as Reina’s replacement. It must be noted Begovic would sign to be Milan’s back-up goalkeeper, as Gianluigi Donnarumma is firmly entrenched as the team’s starting goalkeeper.

Begovic has just returned to the Premier League club after spending the first half of the season on loan in Azerbaijan with FK Qarabag. He’s not going to stay there for a long period of time, however, as The Cherries are looking to loan him off once again.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe admitted Begovic might head out on loan again during Friday’s press conference.

“I don’t know. I think that’s a situation where things may change, but at the moment he’s part of our group and he’s training very well,” the gaffer said. All signs point towards Begovic leaving England once again, and he could very well be headed to Italy — even if it’s on a back-up role behind Donnarumma.