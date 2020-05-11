Gossip Column: Thomas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aouar, Dembele, Ighalo, and more…

Monday, 11th May 2020

Atletico Madrid want to perform a swap deal with Liverpool. The deal would send Thomas Partey to The Reds, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain going the other way.

The Sun

Liverpool are also likely to make an approach for Lyon star midfielder Houssem Aouar, who is likely to leave Lyon in the coming months.

L’Equipe

Dayot Upamecano might not leave RB Leipzig this summer, as the Coronavirus pandemic might prevent him from leaving the club.

Metro

Odion Ighalo wants to extend his Manchester United spell, but Shanghai Shenhua want him back in time for the start of the 2020 Chinese Super League season.

Sky Sports

Chelsea will enter the race to sign West Ham star Declan Rice — but only if N’Golo Kante moves to Real Madrid in the coming summer.

Mirror

Edouard Micht seems set to leave PSG in order to find more first-team opportunities elsewhere. Manchester City are a strong candidate to sign him.

Sky Sports

Flamengo star Gerson seems set to leave the club in the coming months and two EPL sides are after him. According to the player’s father, both Arsenal and Tottenham are keen to sign him.

ESPN

Chelsea are keeping a close tab on Lyon star forward Moussa Dembele, and the club’s president said it might be hard for the team to keep their star players on the squad for the 2020-21 season.

The Daily Star