Manchester United Mulling Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Move

Embed from Getty Images

One of the areas where Manchester United could use an upgrade ahead of the 2020-21 season is central midfield. Regardless of Paul Pogba’s potential departure, The Red Devils could use more depth in the middle of the pitch to add competition to the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Several names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and the latest name The Red Devils could pursue is Lazio’s midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian midfielder could leave Lazio for a reported €80million and Manchester United are one of the sides that have already been linked with a move for him.

The Serie A giants, who were fighting for the league title before the 2019-20 season came to a halt, have already expressed an intention to let the Serbian midfielder leave if the right offer comes along. The €80million tag is certainly achievable for most top sides in Europe, although United would have to compete with teams such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea and others for the talented 25-year-old playmaker.

Milinkovic-Savic, who has earned 15 caps for his country, has four goals and five assists in 25 league outings in 2019-20 for the Rome-based squad.