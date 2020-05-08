Arsenal Could Go After Mauro Icardi Next Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Arsenal will have a tough time trying to add new players to their 2020-21 first-team squad. A lack of funds, previous financial commitments and the team’s poor performances of late have turned The Gunners into a less-than-exciting destination for top players.

However, the Emirates Stadium side might receive a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the coming months. According to a report from Teamtalk, Arsenal might have a realistic chance to sign Mauro Icardi ahead of the 2020-21 season. The Argentine forward could be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s replacement at London.

The Gabon international is out of contract soon and it seems Arsenal are keen to part ways with him in the upcoming transfer window. Icardi, on the other hand, is currently on loan at PSG and if the French squad rejects the chance to purchase him, he is not going to return to Inter, either. In that scenario, Arsenal might emerge as a potential destination.

Icardi’s game is perfectly suited for the Premier League and if Arsenal can get a loan for the 27-year-old, then that would be an excellent move. Icardi is having another impressive season, notching 12 goals and three assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for Les Parisiens.

PSG have been awarded as Ligue 1 champions after the season was cancelled.