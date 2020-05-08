Gossip Column: Coutinho, Koulibaly, Sancho, Rashica, Icardi, and more…

Friday, 8th May 2020

Newcastle are planning to make a serious move to sign Philippe Coutinho next summer, but only if their proposed takeover goes as expected.

Mundo Deportivo

The Magpies are also keen to make a transfer for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, although Liverpool are also mulling a move for the Senegal international.

The Daily Star

Your daily Jadon Sancho update: Borussia Dortmund are confident to keep the England international at the club despite Manchester United‘s interest in the 20-year-old winger.

Sky Sports

Arsenal will be offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi during the upcoming transfer window. The Argentina striker is loaned at PSG but is not expected to return to Inter Milan once his loan comes to an end.

Team Talk

Manchester United will sign one of Barcelona‘s most promising youngsters in Marc Jurado. The 16-year-old rejected a professional contract with Los Blaugranas to complete the Old Trafford move.

ESPN

Ben Chilwell could leave Leicester City in the coming months since The Foxes will part ways with him for the right price. Tottenham are very interested in signing the 23-year-old left-back.

Foot Mercato

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will finally leave Lazio in the coming months. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all open to make a move for the £80m-rated playmaker.

The Daily Mail

Napoli continue to negotiate with Dries Mertens over a new contract, but the Belgian forward is yet to agree to a deal to remain with the Partenopei side.

Calciomercato

Milot Rashica has been one of Wolfsburg‘s best players this season, and Liverpool have taken notice of that. Kosovo’s FA chairman said The Reds are after him.

Standard