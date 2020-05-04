Napoli Set Kalidou Koulibaly Price Tag at €100 Million

Embed from Getty Images

Kalidou Koulibaly is widely considered as one of the best centre-backs in the world despite the fact Napoli have had an underwhelming campaign during the 2019-20 season. Due to that, the Senegal international is quite keen to part ways with the Partenopei side in the upcoming transfer window.

That said, the teams looking to sign the towering defender will have to break the bank to acquire him. According to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli won’t part ways with Koulibaly for offers under the €100million range. That might seem like a steep price tag given the Coronavirus pandemic that’s affecting most teams in Europe.

Even in that scenario, there shouldn’t be shortage of interest for the 28-year-old defender. Manchester City and Paris SG were both keen on him earlier this year, but several other teams have joined the mix to sign him as well. The aforementioned reports listed teams such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid all into the race to sign him.

Koulibaly has registered five yellow cards while winning 2.3 aerial duels per game if we count his 21 appearances between the Champions League and the Serie A. He is yet to score or assist to date.