Gossip Column: Rakitic, Pogba, Ndombele, Mkhitaryan, Pedro, and more…

Monday, 4th May 2020

Tottenham have emerged as leaders on the race to acquire Barcelona‘s Ivan Rakitic. The Croatia international is likely to leave the Liga giants at the end of the season.

Mundo Deportivo

Inter Milan have become the latest team to join the race for Paul Pogba, who seems increasingly more likely to leave Manchester United in the coming months.

Gazzetta Dello Sport

Tanguy Ndombele had been linked with a move to Barcelona, but the Spurs midfielder is now keen to stay and “prove his worth” at Tottenham.

The Telegraph

Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s tenure at Arsenal seems to be over. The Armenian midfielder will be sold by The Gunners during the upcoming transfer window. He is currently playing on loan at Roma.

The Mirror

Betis have joined Roma in the race to sign Pedro. The 32-year-old winger will be a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

Goal.com

Sevilla are looking to bolster their midfield depth ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and have set their sights in making a move for Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Monaco from Chelsea.

France Football

Lucas Vazquez has been transfer listed by Real Madrid. The 28-year-old winger said he’s “very interested” in the possibility of joining a Premier League club next summer.

The Guardian

Napoli will only sell Kalidou Koulibaly for a €100million fee. Teams such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all interested in the Senegal international.

Gazzetta dello Sport

Orkun Kokcu is set to move to the Premier League next summer. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen to make a move for the talented 19-year-old playmaker.

Express