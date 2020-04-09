Gossip Column: Pedro, Coutinho, Havertz, Tolisso, Grealish, and more…

Thursday, 9th April 2020

Everton are sure they can sign Aston Villa star playmaker Jack Grealish due to the presence of Carlo Ancelotti as the team’s manager.

Football Insider

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes The Blues shouldn’t go after Philippe Coutinho during the upcoming transfer market. The Brazilian is under contract at Barcelona, but he has played on loan at Bayern Munich this term.

ESPN

Former Barca winger Pedro is one of the players set to leave Chelsea this summer, and AS Roma are very keen to make a move for him. He will be a free agent.

The Mirror

Barcelona and Manchester City could swap two Portugal internationals, as Los Blaugranas want to sign Joao Cancelo and are ready to offer Nelson Semedo in return.

The Telegraph

Corentin Tolisso might not be at Bayern Munich for a longer period of time. Both Manchester United and Arsenal are keen to make a move for his services.

FootMercato

Kai Havertz wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen, but he is keen to remain in the Bundesliga. His main goal is to join Bayern Munich ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Sky Germany