Alexis Sanchez On His Way To West Ham United?

Alexis Sanchez’s loan move to Inter Milan didn’t go as expected. The Chilean forward got off to a promising start to life at the Serie A club, but injuries and a severe lack of playing time prevented him from making a big impact. As a result, he’s expected to return to Manchester United ahead of the 2020-21 season.

That doesn’t mean he will play for The Red Devils again, though. Manchester United do not want him back, either, and Sanchez will be shopped around to sell him to the highest bidder. One alternative for him could be to join West Ham United.

The Hammers are in dire need of attacking reinforcements, and there’s no question Alexis would be quite an upgrade over the current in-house alternatives. The Hammers have been in contact with Sanchez’s agent as they consider a potential move for the Chile forward.

There aren’t many developments outside of that, however, as the football world is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s affecting the entire world. The one thing that seems to be certain is that Alexis is not going to wear Manchester United’s uniform ever again in his career.

Sanchez has registered just one goal and two assists in 10 Serie A appearances for Inter this season.