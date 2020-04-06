Gossip Column: Fosu-Mensah, Werner, Alexis, Kane, Santamaria, and more…

Monday, 6th April 2020

Real Madrid have expressed interest in making a move for Tottenham star forward Harry Kane ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Jadon Sancho wants to play for Manchester United, but he’s not interested in joining the club if The Red Devils do not play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Sun

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is a wanted man, and several teams are keen to make a move for him. Leicester, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are all interested in the 23-year-old Colombian striker.

TalkSPORT

Alexis Sanchez could return to the Premier League in 2020-21, as West Ham are keen to make an approach for the 31-year-old Chile international.

Sport Witness

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov knows a thing or two about the Bundesliga due to his spell at Bayer Leverkusen. He believes Timo Werner would be better suited to join Bayern Munich instead of Liverpool.

The Mirror

Baptiste Santamaria is a wanted man outside of France. Leicester, Tottenham and Everton are all interested in the 25-year-old French defensive midfielder.

Express

Timothy Fosu-Mensah continues to recover from injury. He hasn’t played much in the past two years and, as a result, Manchester United do not know if they should offer him a 12-month contract extension.

Mirror