Kai Havertz Aiming For Bayern Munich Move This Summer

Kai Havertz has cemented his place as one of the top young talents in Europe during the 2019-20 season, and it seems he is more than ready to take the next step in his development once the current campaign comes to a close.

According to a report from Sky Sports Germany, Havertz has made a decision regarding his future and will leave Bayer Leverkusen before the start of the next season. He has already decided where he wants to play next and, surprisingly, he’s not looking to leave the Bundesliga.

Havertz has reportedly made the choice to join Bayern Munich before the start of the 2020-21 season. That’s not unheard of, though. Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer are some of the players that chose to sign for Bayern while already playing for top Bundesliga sides in the past.

Havertz would be an incredible addition for Bayern, though. His vision, skill and talent would be great fits for a Bayern side that already features quality midfielders such as Thiago Alcantara, Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, just to name a few. The 20-year-old should fit in quite well.

Leverkusen do not want to sell him easily, though. The same report from Sky Germany informed Leverkusen want around £100m for the talented playmaker. Havertz is currently contracted to Leverkusen until 2022 having signed a five-year deal back in July 2017.