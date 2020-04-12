Chelsea Set To Pursue Dries Mertens Once Again

Embed from Getty Images

Chelsea tried to sign Dries Mertens during the recent January transfer window, but they failed on their quest and the Belgium international chose to stay at Napoli — until the remainder of the season, at least. However, that hasn’t stopped The Blues from making another run at the coveted striker.

According to a report from Italian outfit Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea will try to lure Mertens to Stamford Bridge once again. Their biggest reason to be hopeful is the fact that Mertens, 32, hasn’t extended his contract with Napoli yet. There’s uncertainity regarding the future of the season, but Mertens’s deal with the Partenopei side ends at the end of the current campaign.

Mertens might be a bit past his prime, but there’s no question he remains good enough to play for a top-tier club at the highest level. He can play all over the attacking third but has been especially productive as a striker, although he would probably settle for a wider role at Chelsea given the depth of the squad.

Mertens has scored 12 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Napoli during the current 2019-20 season. He has been playing for Napoli since 2013, netting 121 goals in 311 matches for the San Paolo side. The Belgian currently holds the record of being the club’s all-time leading scorer.