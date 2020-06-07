Gossip Column: Pjanic, Havertz, Sancho, Grealish, Traore, James, Rabiot, and more…

Sunday, 7th June 2020

Liverpool are enquiring about the chance to sign Wolves star Adama Traore this upcoming summer.

Sunday Mirror

The Reds are not done targeting wingers, however, and they have also been mentioned as a potential destination of Jadon Sancho — but only if Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah leave the club.

The Independent

Speaking of Sancho, Manchester United have now established the signing of Jack Grealish as a priority, leaving the Dortmund star as a “backup plan”.

Sunday Mirror

The Red Devils might also offer Wales international Daniel James a new deal before the start of the 2020-21 season, although they could loan him elsewhere afterwards.

The Sun

Chelsea will listen to offers on several of their players after securing move Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Daily Star

Federico Chiesa has received the green light to leave Fiorentina in the coming summer. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on the Italy international.

Football Italia

Adrien Rabiot seems destined to leave Juventus in the coming months. Everton are reportedly leading the race to acquire the former PSG midfielder.

Daily Mail

Another Juventus player that might leave the club is Daniele Rugani. The centre-back wants a change of scenery since he’s struggling to earn first-team football under Maurizio Sarri.

Mail on Sunday

Real Madrid have made an 80m euro (£71m) bid for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

ESPN