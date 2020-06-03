Manchester United Showing Thiago Almada Interest

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United know their biggest priority ahead of the 2020-21 season is to sign Jadon Sancho, from Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for quite a while and, at least based on recent reports, both parties are keen to agree on a deal.

However, The Red Devils know finances all over the world will be impacted and football is not any different. They need to make adjustments and must prepare for a scenario where they can’t afford Sancho. If that’s the case, then they have already found a potential replacement.

According to a report from The Manchester Evening News, The Red Devils are considering other alternatives to boost their wing depth and option would be to make a serious run at Velez Sarsfield’s Thiago Almada. The 19-year-old is highly rated as one of the top prospects in the CONMEBOL region and Velez would be open to his departure if the right offer comes along.

He can play on the right wing or through the middle, so he has the tactical versatility Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves. Plus, he would be significantly cheaper than other potential alternatives to Sancho, such as Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo or Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, just to name a few.

David Brooks has also been mentioned as an alternative. But as of now, Almada seems to be the favourite to become Manchester United’s new player if Sancho doesn’t arrive to Old Trafford.