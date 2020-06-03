Gossip Column: Zidane, Pogba, Chilwell, Sancho, Almada, Lacazette, and more…

Tuesday, 3rd June 2020

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane remains confident about the team’s chances of signing Paul Pogba during the upcoming transfer period.

Le10Sport

Chelsea have made Ben Chilwell one of their main priorities ahead of the 2020-21 season. The main problem is that Leicester are looking to receive around £85m for the 23-year-old England international.

The Athletic

Manchester United are looking at alternatives if they can’t sign Jadon Sancho. If that’s the case, then they could focus their efforts in making a move for Argentina youngster Thiago Almada.

Manchester Evening News

Inter Milan are expected to go after Alexandre Lacazette during the upcoming transfer window. They see the Frenchman as the ideal replacement in case Lautaro Martinez departs the club.

Mundo Deportivo

Arsenal are keen to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their current squad unless they receive an offer around the £20million mark in the upcoming transfer window.

The Sun

Arsenal are also set to make a £23m bid for Feyenoord’s Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who seems set to leave the Dutch club this summer.

VI

M’Baye Niang was a reported target for Brighton. However, Marseille have also entered the race for the former Milan player and he is keen to remain on French soil.

The Daily Star

Matty Longstaff remains on an Academy contract at Newcastle, but that might change soon. Udinese are reportedly offering the 20-year-old midfielder an improved deal with a £30,000-a-week wage.

Sky Sports