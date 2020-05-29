PSG Enter Race To Sign Willian

Embed from Getty Images

PSG have been one of the most quiet teams — among top sides in Europe — when it comes to transfer rumours, perhaps due to the fact they won’t be playing meaningful matches any time soon due to the fact the Ligue 1 season has already been terminated. However, they are likely to begin exploring alternatives for summer signings in the coming months.

Les Parisiens are keen to sign Mauro Icardi on a permanent basis, and they also want to know what is going to happen with their two biggest stars, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. One name that is also being mentioned as a potential signing is the one of Willian. The 31-year-old Brazil international will become a free agent at the end of the season.

The former Shakhtar star won’t return to Chelsea since The Blues are not willing to offer him the three-year deal he is looking for. It’s not clear if PSG are going to give it to him either, but one thing is certain. There will be a bidding war for his services.

Willian is keen to remain in London. Therefore, both Tottenham and Arsenal are open to offer him deals once he becomes a free agent. PSG, however, have more money than the two English sides and could potentially offer a more lucrative deal. The Brazilian will have to decide what to do with his career once the current season comes to a close.