PSG Will Keep Pushing For Miralem Pjanic Signature

PSG are known for being very aggressive when it comes to transfers. They are expected to show that approach one more time during the upcoming market period — whenever it happens.

According to a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport, PSG remain heavily interested in making a move for Miralem Pjanic, who currently plays for Juventus. The Bosnia international might be available this summer — as the Serie A giants need fresh money following the Coronavirus crisis — and the reigning Ligue 1 champions are keen to land the former Roma star.

There is one big problem here, though. Pjanic has already stated he is not looking to leave Juventus and, if he does, then he would like to play for FC Barcelona. Los Blaugranas are also interested in landing Pjanic, so it would be easier for them to agree on a deal with Juventus. PSG has not been mentioned at any point as a realistic destination for the 30-year-old.

Chelsea are also keen on Pjanic, but they might not have enough more after securing deals to sign both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. If Barcelona do not offer Juventus what they want, then PSG might be in play for the Bosnian again. Although that seems unlikely at this point.

Pjanic has made 20 league appearances for Juve this season and is tied to the Bianconeri until June 2023.