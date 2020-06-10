Gossip Column: Upamecano, James, Sancho, Havertz, Thiago Silva, Benrahma, and more…

Wednesday, 10th June 2020

Chelsea believe Jadon Sancho will join Manchester United, so they have focused their efforts in signing Kai Havertz, from Bayer Leverkusen, ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

ESPN

Said Benrahma is another player that is high on Chelsea‘s shortlist. However, Aston Villa are also keen to make a move for the Brentford star and Algeria international — if they can avoid relegation.

The Athletic

Thiago Silva wants to stay in Europe once he becomes a free agent. At least five Premier League teams are keen to sign him.

90Min

Leicester have identified Nicolas Tagliafico as their top target in case they are forced to part ways with 23-year-old defender Ben Chilwell during the upcoming transfer window.

Mirror

Achraf Hakimi has to return to Real Madrid, but several teams are keen to take him on loan for another year. The list includes Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham.

90Min

Daniel James was expected to leave Manchester United on loan ahead of the 2020-21 season, but that’s not the case anymore. He wouldn’t leave even if the club sign Jadon Sancho in the coming transfer window.

Manchester Evening News

Dayot Upamecano is keen to leave RB Leipzig. The German giants are keen to sell him instead of allowing him to leave as a free agent with only one year left in his current deal.

Bild

Southampton are unlikely to accept less than £35m for skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The 24-year-old Denmark midfielder is a target for Everton and Tottenham.

The Evening Standard