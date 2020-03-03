Gossip Column: Werner, Sancho, Angelino, Telles, Edouard, Upamecano, and more…

Tuesday, 3rd March 2020

Manchester United have reportedly become front-runners to sign RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, although Liverpool are also keen to sign the Germany international.

Express

The Red Devils are also looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Just like in Werner’s case, they’re also set to battle with Liverpool for the 19-year-old winger.

Telegraph

Real Madrid and PSG are also keen to acquire Sancho. However, the Dortmund star would be keen to move to England if he were to depart from the Bundesliga giants.

Mirror

RB Leipzig want to keep Angeliño on their squad for next season. However, the Manchester City loanee might be “too expensive” for the team’s budget in 2020-21.

Kicker

Leicester City are open to make a move for Odsonne Edouard, but Celtic want to tie him to a new deal before negotiations with other clubs.

Record

Chelsea have been long interested in Alex Telles and they might have received a boost on the pursuit of the 27-year-old, as he recently rejected a contract extension from Porto.

The Sun

Alexandre Lacazette might leave Arsenal at the end of the season and if that’s the case, then The Gunners would be open to make a move for Raul Jimenez.

Express

RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano said he feels “very comfortable” at the club, potentially shutting down the rumours of a potential exit this summer.

Mirror

Manchester City goalkeeper and Chile captain, Claudio Bravo, could leave Manchester City at the end of the season. New York City FC are keen to sign him.

The Guardian