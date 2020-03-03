Hirving Lozano Could Leave Napoli Next Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Napoli seem to be on rise over the last few weeks and they are making a charge towards reaching the UEFA Europa League ahead of the 2019-20 season. However, there’s one player who hasn’t been able to make the desired impact on the Serie A giants. We are talking about Hirving Lozano.

The Mexico international is considered to be one of the most electric wingers in the world, but Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso does not rate him as such. The former AC Milan manager has deployed Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne upfront. That has led to improved results over the last few weeks, and Lozano might leave the club as a result.

Everton are offering Lozano a way out of Napoli just months after joining the Italian giants. Several scouts that have seen the talented winger said the club “knows what to do” when it comes to signing Lozano next summer. At the very least, it seems as if they’ll kick the tires on the Mexican’s availability.

There are no signs of Napoli wanting to part ways with Lozano after buying him from PSV Eindhoven only a few months ago. The 24-year-old remains a top talent, but if Gattuso does not want to play him, then the best scenario for all parties involved would be to look for an exit.