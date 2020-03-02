Spurs Considering Ben Foster Move

Embed from Getty Images

Hugo Lloris suffered another injury, and there could an argument to say Tottenham Hotspur would be wise to try and sign a new goalkeeper during the upcoming summer transfer window. They either need a new starting shot-stopper, or a better backup than Paulo Gazzaniga.

Apparently, the London-based club is doing its work in analyzing the transfer market and they have set their sights in Watford’s Ben Foster. The former Manchester United goalkeeper is enjoying a fine year with Watford and there’s belief that his numbers could be better if he had a better defence in front of him.

That could very well be the case at Tottenham, where he would have names such as Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez — just to name a few — sitting in front of him.

Plus, Foster is out of contract at the end of the season and he’s not expected to play for The Hornets in the Championship if Watford get relegated, which may happen given their recent run of form — not including their huge win over Liverpool, of course.

The 36-year-old former England international would certainly push Lloris to work harder, as Foster remains good enough to be a starter in a competent team.