Thomas Partey Emerging As Arsenal Target

Arsenal have a plethora of young central midfielders in their current squad, such as Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and former captain Granit Xhaka. However, The Gunners remain open to add more depth in the position heading towards the 2019-20 season.

According to a report from The Mirror, the Emirates Stadium outfit are keen to make an approach to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. The 26-year-old Ghana international has become one of the hardest-working midfielders in Europe, and his game seems to be tailor-made for the English Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Atletico would part ways with their star midfielder, though. Even though Los Colchoneros have an inmense amount of depth at the position, they don’t have any other midfielder who can do what Thomas does out there. His defensive-minded approach and intensity are two traits that are key on Atletico’s gritty style.

He won’t be cheap, however. Thomas has a £42m release clause on his current deal and Los Colchoneros are expected to make him available for that exact figure, not a pound less.

Thomas has registered 33 appearances for Atletico this season, emerging as a key player for Diego Simeone. The Ghanaian is under contract until the summer of 2023 and has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past.