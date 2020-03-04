Three European Giants Vying For Fernan Torres

Embed from Getty Images

Ferran Torres has been one of Valencia’s best players this season. However, the talented Spaniard might not be playing for Los Che for a long period of time.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, several top teams are keen to make a move for the 20-year-old winger. Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for him for quite a while, but Barcelona have also sneaked into the race to acquire the Spain U21 international.

The Spanish publication report that Torres would be keen on joining Barcelona if their is interest is firm, so he could have an inclination on where to play next season if he is to leave the Mestalla outfit. Torres will be out of contract next summer so if Valencia are open to cash on him, they would have to sell the winger in the coming months.

Torres’ clause is a hefty £86.9million. However, teams looking to sign would be keen to spend a significant smaller amount in order to sign him due to the fact Valencia would be very much “forced” to part ways with him. For what is worth, the 20-year-old has made 34 appearances in all appearances for Valencia this season, scoring five goals.