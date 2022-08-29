CONFIRMED: Nottingham Forest sign Renan Lodi

Nottingham Forest have completed and confirmed the signing of Renan Lodi on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season.

The 15-cap Brazil international has spent three years at the Wanda Metropolitano and will now test himself in the Premier League, as the 19th signing for Forest this summer. His contract with the Rojiblancos has another three years left to run, but the terms of this loan provide the Premier League newcomers with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of 2022/23.

The 24-year-old’s departure from the Spanish capital has now opened up space for Atletico to complete the loan signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur.