Edinson Cavani agrees Valencia contract

Edinson Cavani, a free agent since his contract with Manchester United expired earlier this summer, has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Valencia, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan striker has traveled from Madrid to Valencia today (Monday) in order to complete the medical, and the paperwork should be signed by the end of the day or on Tuesday morning at the latest.

The 35-year-old had much success in Italy with Napoli, scoring 104 goals in 138 matches and winning the Coppa Italia, even more so with Paris Saint-Germain in France (200 goals in 301 matches, six Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups, six French League Cups). He spent the last two years at Manchester United, where he scored 19 goals in 59 matches.