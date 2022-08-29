Manchester United and Ajax reach Antony agreement

Manchester United and Ajax have reached an agreement over the proposed transfer of Antony, according to a number of sources. The 20-time English champions are set to pay a fee amounting to a total of €100 million (£85m) after seeing several bids rejected. The last of those was reportedly worth €90m.

The structure of the deal agreed is set at €95m as the fixed part of the fee and €5m to come later through easily achievable add-ons. With three days of the transfer window remaining, the winger is expected to undergo a medical very soon.

United boss Erik ten Hag worked with Antony at Ajax and his desire for a reunion at Old Trafford is obviously very strong, if he has managed to impress it upon his owners enough to get them to agree the transfer at such a price.

The talks between the two clubs went throughout the weekend and as a result, Antony was left out of the Ajax squad that beat Utrecht away by 0-2 on Sunday.

Now that the 22-year-old appears to be on his way, United are unlikely to continue their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, though nothing has been ruled out at this point.

Antony is a highly talented winger who prefers cutting inside from the right flank, being left-footed, but he has no problem with playing on the left either if that’s what he’s asked to do. Ajax signed him from Sao Paulo two years ago for a fee slightly exceeding €15m, which obviously means they’re set to make a huge profit through this sale.

In all competitions, he made a total of 82 appearances for Ajax, scoring 24 goals and producing 22 assists.